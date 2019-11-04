Critical Survey: Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and First of Long Island (OTCMKTS:FLIC)

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Community Bancorp. (VT) alerts:

This table compares Community Bancorp. (VT) and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp. (VT) 23.20% 14.02% 1.23% First of Long Island 28.03% 10.92% 1.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Bancorp. (VT) and First of Long Island’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp. (VT) $35.30 million 2.28 $8.40 million N/A N/A First of Long Island $140.52 million 4.14 $41.57 million $1.63 14.48

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. (VT).

Risk and Volatility

Community Bancorp. (VT) has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Community Bancorp. (VT) and First of Long Island, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp. (VT) 0 0 0 0 N/A First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Community Bancorp. (VT) pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First of Long Island pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.3% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Community Bancorp. (VT) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First of Long Island beats Community Bancorp. (VT) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bancorp. (VT)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; commercial and residential real estate lending; personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers debit/credit cards; and cash management, repurchase agreement, automated clearing house, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated teller machine services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a main office in Derby; and 11 branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 51 branches, including 6 full-service branches in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 2 commercial banking offices in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp. (VT) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp. (VT) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.