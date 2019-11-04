Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $44.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $32.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Crocs to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,034. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Crocs has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,142,000 after acquiring an additional 513,900 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 345,547 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 11.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,946,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,450,000 after acquiring an additional 207,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 114.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 681,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 364,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 47.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 670,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 215,100 shares in the last quarter.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.