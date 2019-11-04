Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.38.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

CRR.UN opened at C$15.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.43, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.09%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

