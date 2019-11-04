Crown Mining (CVE:CWM) Trading Up 12.5%

Crown Mining Corp (CVE:CWM) was up 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 42,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50.

About Crown Mining (CVE:CWM)

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Moonlight-Superior copper project located in the Plumas County, California.

