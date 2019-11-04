Cryder Capital Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2,010.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,786,000 after buying an additional 2,109,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 4,018.6% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after buying an additional 935,325 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,175,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $11.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,283.69. The company had a trading volume of 41,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,964. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,233.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,179.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $872.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,299.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,406.25.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

