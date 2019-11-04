Cryptaur Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70,038.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $70,038.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00042021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $540.20 or 0.05796788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001017 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014516 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045632 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.