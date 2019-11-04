CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Reaches Market Cap of $37.97 Million

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $37.97 million and approximately $9,805.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $65.17 or 0.00700260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028487 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003140 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 250.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

