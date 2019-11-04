CV Sciences (CVSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) is scheduled to be posting its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect CV Sciences to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.45 million. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. On average, analysts expect CV Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVSI opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.20. CV Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVSI. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CV Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

