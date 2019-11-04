Cypress Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,734 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,349 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 241.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,873 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

PFE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,011,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,186,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

