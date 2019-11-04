Cypress Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225,604. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $221.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

