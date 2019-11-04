Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,087.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,037.99. 10,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,540. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,010.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,894.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,081.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $20.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.