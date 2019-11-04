Cypress Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,054. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

