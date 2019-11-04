CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Set at $68.00 by Credit Suisse Group

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) has been given a $68.00 target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CONE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.11. 1,536,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,537. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41. CyrusOne has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,530 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 617.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,305,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,686,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 79,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

