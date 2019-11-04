Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The stock has a market cap of $683.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 378.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,444.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $75,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $276,885 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 139.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 404.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

