DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AAON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

AAON stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. AAON has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $53.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $1,047,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 869,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,376,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 931.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

