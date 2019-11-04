DA Davidson Increases LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $75.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LYFT to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $70.00 price target on LYFT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LYFT from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on LYFT in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.83. 6,244,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,688,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. LYFT has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LYFT will post -11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LYFT news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $3,647,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,302.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,364,920 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 451.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the second quarter worth about $37,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 500.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

