DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DTRK stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. DATATRAK International has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 47.04% and a net margin of 4.07%.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

