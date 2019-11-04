DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) Position Increased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) by 235.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,450 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in DD3 Acquisition were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in DD3 Acquisition by 1,381.5% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 296,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 276,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,476,000.

Get DD3 Acquisition alerts:

DDMX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.16. 5,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,089. DD3 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14.

DD3 Acquisition Company Profile

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX).

Receive News & Ratings for DD3 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DD3 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.