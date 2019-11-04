Deepak Chopra Sells 30,550 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 30,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $2,942,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,782,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Deepak Chopra sold 16,500 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $1,738,935.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $3,728,900.00.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,196. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $117.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley set a $119.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,623,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in OSI Systems by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,560,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

