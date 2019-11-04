Dell (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.76.

NYSE DELL traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $53.65. 4,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. Dell has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 136.69%. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.32 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 131,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $7,266,371.00. Also, CAO Maya Mcreynolds sold 3,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $205,078.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,832,327 shares of company stock valued at $197,305,416. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dell by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Dell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dell by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Dell by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

