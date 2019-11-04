Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) PT Set at $13.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) has been assigned a $13.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLPH. Cowen set a $26.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 1,715,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.92.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Delphi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delphi Technologies news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 463.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

