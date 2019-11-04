Depomed (ASRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Depomed to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million.

Get Depomed alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASRT opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. Depomed has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other Depomed news, CFO Daniel A. Peisert acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $29,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,320.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Depomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Depomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.