Deutsche Bank Reiterates “$27.00” Price Target for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.61.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 976,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,595. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.72.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.40%.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,290,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,288,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,734,000 after acquiring an additional 637,026 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,948,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,247,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after acquiring an additional 381,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,744,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

