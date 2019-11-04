Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €139.65 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DB1. Deutsche Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €137.90 ($160.34).

Shares of DB1 opened at €139.80 ($162.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion and a PE ratio of 28.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €140.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €129.11. Deutsche Boerse has a 12-month low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 12-month high of €145.95 ($169.71).

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

