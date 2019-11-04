Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives €34.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €34.78 ($40.44).

DPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.72 ($32.23) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.32 ($0.37) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €32.48 ($37.77). 2,456,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company has a fifty day moving average of €30.43 and a 200-day moving average of €29.36.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

