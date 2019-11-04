Devon Energy (DVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to release its Q3 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.35. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Several analysts have commented on DVN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

