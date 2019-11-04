DHT Holdings Inc Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. DHT has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.16 million. DHT had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHT. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

