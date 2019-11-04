Diamant Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 2.4% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded down $4.75 on Monday, hitting $189.19. 6,646,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,348. The firm has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $169.04 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.31.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.