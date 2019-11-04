Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,475 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,282,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,779,270,000 after purchasing an additional 608,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 45.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,945 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,244,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,085,000 after purchasing an additional 81,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,702,000 after purchasing an additional 568,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $69.58. 246,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,593. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.53. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $930,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,735 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.