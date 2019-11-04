Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,035,000 after purchasing an additional 478,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,851,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.