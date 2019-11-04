Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 83,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,969.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 129,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 126,353 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

In related news, EVP Randall J. Holder sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 4,186 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.55 per share, with a total value of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $86.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.79. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $80.75 and a 12 month high of $119.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

