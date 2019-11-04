Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th.

DSX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.97 million, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.92. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 32.3% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 773,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 188,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 29.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 126.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 19.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares during the period. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

