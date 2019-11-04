DigitalBits Reaches Market Cap of $1.68 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $56,815.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00771412 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000706 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000787 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits' total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,286,254 tokens. DigitalBits' official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

