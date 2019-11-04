Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $19.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $693.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.85. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

In related news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at $364,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,295. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCOM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

