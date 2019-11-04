Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.21. 6,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $693.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow purchased 6,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $124,930.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,795.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $153,295. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.