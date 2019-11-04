Dinero Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Dinero has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. Dinero has a market cap of $5,067.00 and $25.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Graviex and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dinero alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.