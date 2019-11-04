Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.99

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.99 and last traded at $84.98, with a volume of 5894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,806,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $765,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $572,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

