Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 5.1%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) were down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $27.10, approximately 1,974,968 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,344,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 82,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

