Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 257,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 309,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.65.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.23. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

