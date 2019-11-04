DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) Given $38.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $38.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.74 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DNB Financial an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNBF. ValuEngine downgraded DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of DNBF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $197.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.89. DNB Financial has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. DNB Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 20.19%. Research analysts anticipate that DNB Financial will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. DNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DNB Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in DNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DNB Financial by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

DNB Financial Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

