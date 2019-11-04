Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,091 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.46% of Dollar Tree worth $125,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 214.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $111.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,572,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $81,383.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,519 shares of company stock worth $9,408,464. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup set a $120.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.34.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

