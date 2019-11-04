Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Receives C$48.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.40.

DOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

TSE DOL traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,487. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.32. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$30.70 and a 52 week high of C$52.12.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$946.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$935.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.1199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$1,442,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$339,272.08. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$5,586,714.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,849.58.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

