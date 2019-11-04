Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.57

Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and traded as low as $33.97. Dollarama shares last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 4,850 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLMAF shares. Desjardins set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CIBC set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91.

Dollarama Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.