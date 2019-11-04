Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Longbow Research set a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $285.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.68.

NYSE DPZ traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $269.53. 333,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,395. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

