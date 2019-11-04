Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $1.81 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Argus upped their target price on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $70.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 128.06%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

