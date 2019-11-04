Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. 136,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,085. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $378,790.09. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 151,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,168.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Janik sold 42,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,864,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,810 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

