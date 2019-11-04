Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.63.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.43. 15,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,351. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.65. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $230.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,184,000 after acquiring an additional 706,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.