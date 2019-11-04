DPRating (RATING) Price Hits $0.0002

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. DPRating has a market capitalization of $406,351.00 and approximately $146,584.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One DPRating token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Gate.io, UEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00221872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.85 or 0.01382532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating’s total supply is 9,799,063,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,531,479 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating.

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit, Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

