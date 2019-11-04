Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Dream Industrial REIT to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$49.80 million during the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

