Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

DNKN traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.14. 16,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nigel Travis sold 61,706 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $5,027,804.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,279.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $1,013,706.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,283 shares of company stock worth $8,438,481. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 167.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 662,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,406 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

